Dr. Kestrel Reopelle, MD
Overview
Dr. Kestrel Reopelle, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Dept of Emergency Medicine2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
2
Dept of Emergency Medicine1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kestrel Reopelle, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1184120768
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
