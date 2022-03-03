Dr. Kester Nedd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nedd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kester Nedd, DO
Overview
Dr. Kester Nedd, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Locations
Design Neuroscience Center8875 NW 23rd St, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 653-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We've seen Dr. Nedd since 2014 since my son sustained a TBI. We'd seen and interviewed a dozen Neurologists, who all paled in comparison to Dr. Nedd's initial examination of my son. We travel more than an hour, each way, to see this Neurologist and sometimes wait 4+ hours to see him. It is worth it to us! Dr. Nedd is a patient, thoughtful, and immensely intelligent man who UNDERSTANDS how the brain works and how medications act/interact with the body. I would not trust any other doctor with my child's treatment!!!
About Dr. Kester Nedd, DO
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nedd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nedd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nedd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nedd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nedd.
