Dr. Keshavpal Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keshavpal Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.
Triad Psychiatric Counselng Center603 Dolley Madison Rd Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 632-3505
Triad Psych and Counseling3511 W Market St Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 632-3505
- 3 1119 Spruce St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (336) 632-3505
Life Net Services1790 Metromedical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 745-8895
- Sovah Health Danville
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He has always been the best Dr. He takes the time to address any issues and has a very pleasant demeanor. I cant imagine him having any less than a 4 to 5 star rating.
About Dr. Keshavpal Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942269766
- Conn Vly Hosp
- Osmania Genl Hosp
- Osmania Med Coll
- Psychiatry
