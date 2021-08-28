Dr. Keshav Ramireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keshav Ramireddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Keshav Ramireddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Ramireddy works at
Locations
-
1
Bayonet Point Hudson Cardiology Associates14100 Fivay Rd Ste 160, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramireddy?
Dr. Ramireddy did two angioplastys on me and I really liked him. But his office staff is just awful and interferes with his providing ongoing care to his patients. I think he is a wonderful surgeon if you meet him in the emergency room but his office prevents him providing quality care. Go to another cardiologist for non-emergency care.
About Dr. Keshav Ramireddy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, German, Spanish and Telugu
- 1578554481
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Mckeesport Hospital
- Kurnool Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramireddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramireddy works at
Dr. Ramireddy has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramireddy speaks German, Spanish and Telugu.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.