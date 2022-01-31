Overview

Dr. Keshav Prasad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MAGADH UNIVERSITY / ANUGRAH NARAIN MAGADH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Prasad works at Monroe Family Medicine in Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.