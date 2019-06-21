Overview

Dr. Keshav Narain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Narain works at South Bay Retina in San Jose, CA with other offices in Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.