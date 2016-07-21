Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flantroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD
Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 362-5321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Merit Health Central
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
To sum Dr. Flantroy up in one word...Fantabulous (fantastic and fabulous all in one). Great bedside manner, her staff is friendly. They get you in and out without rushing you. I have not had the best luck with doctors at the location she is at, in fact I'm changing them all. But not Dr. Flantroy because unlike the others, her and her staff are wonderful. Also don't use their (Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Care) pharmacy...incompetency on a whole new level lives in there.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Flantroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flantroy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flantroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flantroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flantroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flantroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flantroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.