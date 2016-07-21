See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jackson, MS
Super Profile

Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Flantroy works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo
    3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 362-5321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2016
    To sum Dr. Flantroy up in one word...Fantabulous (fantastic and fabulous all in one). Great bedside manner, her staff is friendly. They get you in and out without rushing you. I have not had the best luck with doctors at the location she is at, in fact I'm changing them all. But not Dr. Flantroy because unlike the others, her and her staff are wonderful. Also don't use their (Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Care) pharmacy...incompetency on a whole new level lives in there.
    Jackson, MS — Jul 21, 2016
    About Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164630349
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kesha Flantroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flantroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flantroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flantroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flantroy works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Flantroy’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flantroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flantroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flantroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flantroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

