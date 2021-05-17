Dr. Buster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesha Buster, MD
Dr. Kesha Buster, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Abel Eye Associates Pllc11911 S Oxford Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 340-6539
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Buster is an Amazing angel, and answer to my prayer. I flew all the way from San Francisco for her services. I have the Morgan Freeman tags all over my face. I had gone to six different dermatologist in San Francisco and was told there was nothing they could could do and that any procedure I try would just leave permanent scarring. A friend who had the same issue told me about Dr. Buster. I was amazed by what a great job Dr. Buster did with her! I flew all the way from San Francisco to meet her. I was a nervous wreck with so many questions. She answered all my questions thoroughly. She was very sweet and very reassuring! I seriously had no clue what to expect. Besides her great bedside manner, she is absolutely stunning, and very knowledgeable. It's been a week since the procedure, and my skin is the best it's ever been! All the skin tags gone, no scaring! It's like I have taken off 30 years off my skin! This is the first time in my life that I have looked at my skin and not find
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992858948
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Dermatology
