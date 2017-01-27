Dr. Kesava Mittapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kesava Mittapalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Kesava Mittapalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
St. John's Riverside Hospital - Park Care Pavilion2 Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703 Directions (914) 964-7300
Practice30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-3500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mittapalli was compassionate and responded quickly to my mothers needs During a seizure in hospital. He demonstrated outstanding immediate care and insight to a serious medical concern
About Dr. Kesava Mittapalli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittapalli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
