Dr. Keryn Dias, MD
Overview
Dr. Keryn Dias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Usmd Arlington South Obgyn811 W Interstate 20 Ste 218, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 466-9569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keryn Dias, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841231586
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dias accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dias works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dias.
