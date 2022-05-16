Dr. Kerstin Stenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerstin Stenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kerstin Stenson, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Stenson works at
Locations
-
1
Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
2
Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stenson?
Wish more doctors were like Dr Stenson
About Dr. Kerstin Stenson, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861557605
Education & Certifications
- University Mich School Med
- University Ill College Med
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stenson works at
Dr. Stenson has seen patients for Oral Cancer, ENT Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Stenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.