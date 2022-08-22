Overview

Dr. Kerry Zang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Zang works at Arizona Institute Of Footcare in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.