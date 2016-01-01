Dr. Kerry Thek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Thek, MD
Dr. Kerry Thek, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Port Orange Urgent Care LLC1690 Dunlawton Ave Ste 120, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 677-0531
Palm Coast Flagler Office61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 3804, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-1057
New Smyrna Pediatric Office317 S Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 677-0531
Mason Office in Daytona Beach1630 Mason Ave Ste C, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 523-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Albert Einstein College Med
- Wcmc/Ny Med College
- Westchester Cty Med Ctr NY Med Coll
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Dr. Thek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thek speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thek.
