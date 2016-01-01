Overview

Dr. Kerry Thek, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Thek works at Advanced Urgent Care in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL, New Smyrna Beach, FL and Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.