Dr. Kerry Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Kerry Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Mt. Pleasant1101 Clarity Road Johnny Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-3937Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - West Ashley I2060 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 722-2010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Situation has been completely resolved to everyone's satisfaction.
About Dr. Kerry Solomon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881608024
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ky Hosp, Ophthalmology Univ Of Ut Med Ctr, Ophthalmology
- Yale University
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
