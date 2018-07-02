Overview

Dr. Kerry Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Nutrition In Motion in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.