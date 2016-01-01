Dr. Kerry Short, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Short, MD
Dr. Kerry Short, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Lawrence Rueff MD Personal Physician Pllc4001 Kresge Way Ste 315, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-7416
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1902879901
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Short has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Short accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.