Dr. Kerry Rut, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Rut, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerry Rut, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Rut works at
Locations
-
1
The Woman's Health Pavillion- Forest Hills/Queens, NY10933 71st Rd Ste 2G, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-1963Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Bethpage Ob.gyn. PC4277 Hempstead Tpke Ste 102, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-5100
-
3
Gary Shore MD PC31 Merrick Ave Ste 230, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 333-1444
- 4 370 Old Country Rd Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions
-
5
The Woman's Health Pavilion372 Post Ave Ste 106, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (516) 333-1444Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
6
Howard Beach Office8212 151st Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 843-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rut?
I saw Dr Rut for the 1st time today. I was very impressed with how sweet and compassionate she was during my exam. Very professional and above all else very knowledgeable and confident. I would definitely recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Kerry Rut, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831413368
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Winthrop University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- MOLLOY COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rut works at
Dr. Rut has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.