Overview

Dr. Kerry Rut, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Rut works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY, Merrick, NY, Garden City, NY, Westbury, NY and Howard Beach, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.