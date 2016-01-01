Overview

Dr. Kerry Ricker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Ricker works at Sunnyview Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.