Dr. Kerry Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerry Owens, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.
Dr. Owens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kerry C. Owens MD PC3400 NW Expressway Ste 800, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 552-2961
-
2
Lake Hefner Dialysis6917 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 810-9533
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care Northwest Okla3107 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 552-2961
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
Such a thorough, kind, and extremely well informed doctor. Dr. Owens is my dad's favorite! She makes everything understandable.
About Dr. Kerry Owens, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578523148
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.