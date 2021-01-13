Dr. Kerry Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerry Owens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They completed their residency with Ohio St University
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Agnes Maryland Institute of Plastic Surgery Baltimore300 Frederick Rd Ste 200, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 744-0900
-
2
Maryland Institute of Plastic Surgery10710 Charter Dr, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 546-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
I continue to return to Dr. Kerri Owens' practice, due to her skill, knowledge, and understanding of my needs. Her commen sense approach to facial fillers and enhancements is reassuring and thorough. I have not hesitated referring family and friends to her practice, and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Kerry Owens, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1134128903
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University
- Oh St U
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.