Dr. Kerry Musick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Musick, MD
Overview
Dr. Kerry Musick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Davis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Musick works at
Locations
-
1
Kerry L. Musick MD Pllc136 Fairview Rd Ste 125, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 677-7635
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musick?
He is a great listener. He has been helping for monthz. I love him!
About Dr. Kerry Musick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629230263
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musick works at
Dr. Musick has seen patients for Phobia, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Musick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.