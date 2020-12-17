Overview

Dr. Kerry Musick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Davis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Musick works at Musick Psychiatry And Psychotherapy in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.