Overview

Dr. Kerry Moore, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at St Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.