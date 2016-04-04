Overview

Dr. Kerry Milligan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Milligan works at The Light Clinic in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.