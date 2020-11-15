See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine.

Dr. McMahon works at Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-6260
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates At St Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 428-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cervical Incompetence Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 15, 2020
A month after finding out I was pregnant I was diagnosed with leukemia. One can imagine how scary that diagnosis was especially with just finding out I was pregnant. I had hoped to work with a midwife but needed a maternal fetal medicine doctor due to the high risk nature of my pregnancy. I feel I was fortunate to have Dr. Kerry McMahon. Yes the office visit wait times were sometimes ridiculously long but I was always able to get in and see her if needed. Appointments were never rushed and she genuinely cared. Baby boy was born healthy, I never had any problems.
Teisha — Nov 15, 2020
About Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770700528
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Medical Education
  • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

