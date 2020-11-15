Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine.
Dr. McMahon works at
Locations
1
Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates34503 9th Ave S Ste 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 835-6260
2
Franciscan Women's Health Associates At St Joseph1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 428-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A month after finding out I was pregnant I was diagnosed with leukemia. One can imagine how scary that diagnosis was especially with just finding out I was pregnant. I had hoped to work with a midwife but needed a maternal fetal medicine doctor due to the high risk nature of my pregnancy. I feel I was fortunate to have Dr. Kerry McMahon. Yes the office visit wait times were sometimes ridiculously long but I was always able to get in and see her if needed. Appointments were never rushed and she genuinely cared. Baby boy was born healthy, I never had any problems.
About Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1770700528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon works at
Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
