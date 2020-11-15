Overview

Dr. Kerry McMahon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine.



Dr. McMahon works at Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

