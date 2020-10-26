Dr. Kerry Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerry Levin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He spent over an hour with me. He took a complete history and thorough exam, and reviewed my test results with me in detail. I offered to come back in a few months but he offered I could just email him in 60 days with a status update. He answered my email promptly and gave me refills, saving a trip and a copay! I am 100% pleased with this caring doctor.
About Dr. Kerry Levin, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1295763985
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
