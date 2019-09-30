Dr. Kerry Knievel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knievel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Knievel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerry Knievel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Knievel works at
Locations
1
Barrow Neurological Institute240 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
2
Barrow Neurology Clinics500 W Thomas Rd Ste 300A, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knievel has been treating me in the MDA clinic for Myasthenia Gravis since 2015. An excellent doctor. All of the neurologists treating me since 2006 in the Barrow Neurology Institute for this autoimmune disease have been excellent across the board; that includes listening, physical diagnoses, prescribing, explaining diagnoses and treatments in clear and concise language, and ordering appropriate testing. Dr Knievel is among the best of these fine neurologists and it is clear that she is engaged and thinking about diagnosis, tests, treatments continually during the exams, adjusting dosages of medicines to fit changing needs of this aging patient. Her staff are exceedingly helpful in setting up appointments, ensuring that prescriptions are timely filled, and communicating my questions to Dr. Knievel. I have now explicitly chosen her to diagnose and treat neuropathy in my peripheral limbs. Symptom relief was evident within a week of using the medication prescribed.
About Dr. Kerry Knievel, DO
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knievel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knievel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knievel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knievel works at
Dr. Knievel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knievel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Knievel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knievel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knievel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knievel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.