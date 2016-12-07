Overview

Dr. Kerry Holliman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Holliman works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.