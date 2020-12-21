Overview

Dr. Kerry Hendershot, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Medical Center, Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Hendershot works at Covenant Health Plus in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.