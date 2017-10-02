Overview

Dr. Kerry Givens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Givens works at Campus Eye Center in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Willow Street, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.