Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Donegan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grapevine Office2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 481-2121
-
3
Keller Office651 S Main St Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 481-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donegan?
Hip issue for 3 months.. Dr Donegan properly diagnosed it and the treatment started. Already getting better
About Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972509412
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Fellowship- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School Dallas
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donegan works at
Dr. Donegan has seen patients for Runner's Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Donegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.