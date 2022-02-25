Overview

Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Donegan works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.