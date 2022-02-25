See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Donegan works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Grapevine Office
    2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
  3. 3
    Keller Office
    651 S Main St Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Runner's Knee
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Runner's Knee
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Hip issue for 3 months.. Dr Donegan properly diagnosed it and the treatment started. Already getting better
    Michael Bowen — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972509412
    Education & Certifications

    • Foot and Ankle Fellowship- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School Dallas
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerry Donegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donegan has seen patients for Runner's Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Donegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

