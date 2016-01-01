See All Cardiologists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Kerry Esquitin, MD

Cardiology
16 years of experience
Dr. Kerry Esquitin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Esquitin works at ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road
    40 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Pericardial Disease
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Atherosclerosis
Pericardial Disease
Leg and Foot Ulcers

Atherosclerosis
Pericardial Disease
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Overweight
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Venous Insufficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acidosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
Anemia
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Septal Defect
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Kerry Esquitin, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861659518
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esquitin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esquitin works at ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Esquitin’s profile.

    Dr. Esquitin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esquitin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Esquitin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquitin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquitin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquitin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

