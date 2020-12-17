Dr. Kerry Assil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Assil, MD
Overview
Dr. Kerry Assil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Assil works at
Locations
Center for Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine Inc.2222 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 651-2300
Assil Eye Institute450 N Roxbury Dr Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 453-8911Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As someone in the medical field, I pay close attention to office staff competence, communication, expertise, bedside matter and general “good guy” qualities. Recommended to me by several friends, I made the treck up to Beverly Hills from the South Bay for my first cataract surgery, and flew cross country after relocating to the east coast for my second. Technical staff are friendly and knowledgeable, and Dr. Assil is the best. Could not be happier with my results / vision and with him as a good, personal physician. No ego, no games.
About Dr. Kerry Assil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1962436311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assil has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Stye and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assil speaks Persian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Assil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.