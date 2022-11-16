See All General Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Breast Surgical Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. McDonald works at Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute General & Breast Surgery| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute Breast Surgery | Baptist Health
    690 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-4437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Surgical Procedure
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Breast Surgical Procedure
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164651055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
    Residency
    • General Surgery Residency, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute General & Breast Surgery| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

