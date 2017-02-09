Overview

Dr. Kerrith Jaeckel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Jaeckel works at Novant Health Ballantyne Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.