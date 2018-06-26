Dr. Kerrin Burte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerrin Burte, MD
Overview
Dr. Kerrin Burte, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY.
Dr. Burte works at
Locations
-
1
Tristate Arthritis & Rheumatology Psc2616 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burte is a wonderful, caring and considerate person who is willing to work with you in any way he can to ensure that you are getting the best care. I do and have recommended him to everyone that needs a superb rheumatologist.
About Dr. Kerrin Burte, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1336144567
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burte has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burte speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burte.
