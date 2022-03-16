Overview

Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.



Dr. Spoonemore works at Seattle Skin & Laser in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.