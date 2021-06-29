Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 304, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-5787
Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology2121 NE 139th St Ste 430, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-1414
Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology19875 SW 65th Ave Ste 250, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-5787Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kerri helped me with my prolapse. She is kind and gentle. Her nurse and staff are also wonderful
About Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225103831
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
