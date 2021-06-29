Overview

Dr. Kerrie Adams, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Adams works at Legacy Medical Group-Urogynecology in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA and Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.