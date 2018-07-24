Dr. Wiltchik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerri Wiltchik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Fvhc/Chicago Med School.
Gynecology Health Center220 S Palisade Dr Ste 201, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (323) 636-6070
Caring, competent, professional. She is a great doctor. She will sit down and just listen. a rarity today
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043203730
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Usa Las
- Fvhc/Chicago Med School
- Kenyon College
Dr. Wiltchik accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiltchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiltchik speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiltchik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiltchik.
