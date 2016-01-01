Dr. Kerri Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Weeks, MD
Dr. Kerri Weeks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.
Wesley Medical550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 745-8799
KU Wichita Pediatrics - Carriage620 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 669-9150SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- English
- Children's Mercy in KC
- Children's Mercy in KC
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Child Abuse Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Dr. Weeks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.