Overview

Dr. Kerri Simo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Simo works at ProMedica Physicians Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Endocrine Surgery in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.