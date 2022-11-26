Overview

Dr. Kerri Perry, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their residency with Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr



Dr. Perry works at Texas Breast Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.