Overview

Dr. Kerri Osterhaus-Houle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.



Dr. Osterhaus-Houle works at Women's Health Of Central Massachusetts in Worcester, MA with other offices in Sturbridge, MA and Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.