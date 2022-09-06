Kerri Neff, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerri Neff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kerri Neff, ARNP
Kerri Neff, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0396
Georgetown OB/GYN206 Bevins Ln Ste C, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions
Lexington OB/GYN Associates1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0396
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kerri takes time to listen to your concerns and recommends appropriate treatment options. I have seen her many times over the years and she has always been wonderful.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013969302
- University Of Kentucky
Kerri Neff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kerri Neff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kerri Neff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kerri Neff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerri Neff.
