Kerri Neff, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kerri Neff, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Kerri Neff works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN
    1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-0396
  2. 2
    Georgetown OB/GYN
    206 Bevins Ln Ste C, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Lexington OB/GYN Associates
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-0396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Sep 06, 2022
    Kerri takes time to listen to your concerns and recommends appropriate treatment options. I have seen her many times over the years and she has always been wonderful.
    — Sep 06, 2022
    About Kerri Neff, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013969302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kerri Neff, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kerri Neff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kerri Neff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kerri Neff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Kerri Neff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kerri Neff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kerri Neff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kerri Neff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

