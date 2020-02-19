See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.

Dr. Luzzo works at Providence Fertility Center in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Fertility Center
    49 Seekonk St, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 369-7822
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Luzzo?

    Feb 19, 2020
    After years of unsuccessful IVF treatment, I feel very lucky to have found Dr. Luzzo and her team! She is kind and listens well, and when you tell her what hasnt worked for you in the past, she makes a new plan! We had 3 failed transfers, and became pregnant on our first transfer at Boston IVF. The whole staff is awesome and treat you like a friend when you spend so much time there. I was actually a little sad to "graduate" from the clinic. Dr. Luzzo is the best and will return when I'm ready to try again!
    — Feb 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Luzzo to family and friends

    Dr. Luzzo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Luzzo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD.

    About Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255548244
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts NEMC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luzzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luzzo works at Providence Fertility Center in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Luzzo’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Luzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luzzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.