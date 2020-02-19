Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Locations
Providence Fertility Center49 Seekonk St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 369-7822Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After years of unsuccessful IVF treatment, I feel very lucky to have found Dr. Luzzo and her team! She is kind and listens well, and when you tell her what hasnt worked for you in the past, she makes a new plan! We had 3 failed transfers, and became pregnant on our first transfer at Boston IVF. The whole staff is awesome and treat you like a friend when you spend so much time there. I was actually a little sad to "graduate" from the clinic. Dr. Luzzo is the best and will return when I'm ready to try again!
About Dr. Kerri Luzzo, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255548244
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Tufts NEMC
- Med Coll of WI
