Dr. Kerri Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Lee, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerri Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainville, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 547-0616
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is fantastic! She’s compassionate and knowledgeable about my foot condition. My mom is also a patient of hers and we both love her!
About Dr. Kerri Lee, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1679788541
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.