Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Faith Regional Health Services.

Dr. Kulovitz works at Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers
    2000 E Algonquin Rd Ste 109, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 469-6784
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2
    Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers
    1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 460, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 469-6784
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Faith Regional Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2021
    I had the distinct pleasure of having Dr.Kulovitz treat my Dupuytrens Contracture. She is extremely knowledgeable on my particular condition and was able to convey to me how the condition needed to be treated! Upon starting the treatment she was extremely conscientious about my comfort and at the same complete the necessary treatment! The follow up treatment was approached in the same manner and successfully completed! I highly recommend Dr. Kulovitz for treatments of conditions similar to the one I had! Her patient relationship is among the very best I have encountered. AAAA+++++
    Dr. ROMAYNE Baker — Sep 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO
    About Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English
    1780995423
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
