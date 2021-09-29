Overview

Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Faith Regional Health Services.



Dr. Kulovitz works at Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.