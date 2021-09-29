Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO
Overview
Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Faith Regional Health Services.
Locations
Locations
Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers2000 E Algonquin Rd Ste 109, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (855) 469-6784Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Chicago Hand and Orthopedic Surgery Centers1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 460, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (855) 469-6784Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Faith Regional Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had the distinct pleasure of having Dr.Kulovitz treat my Dupuytrens Contracture. She is extremely knowledgeable on my particular condition and was able to convey to me how the condition needed to be treated! Upon starting the treatment she was extremely conscientious about my comfort and at the same complete the necessary treatment! The follow up treatment was approached in the same manner and successfully completed! I highly recommend Dr. Kulovitz for treatments of conditions similar to the one I had! Her patient relationship is among the very best I have encountered. AAAA+++++
About Dr. Kerri Kulovitz, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780995423
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
