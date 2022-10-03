Dr. Kerri Hild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Hild, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerri Hild, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Hild works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Womens Health PA3232 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 685-7234Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Associates in Women's Health8710 W 13th St N Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 722-5141MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hild?
I used Dr. Hild before becoming pregnant and already knew she was going to be a great doctor for me and my future baby. During pregnancy she answered all of my questions and never rushed me during appointments. She is a great support and makes you feel truly cared about and heard. During labor she kept me focused and always at ease. Unfortunately I had to move from the area and will not be able to use her again and I am so sad about that. I will always recommend Dr. Hild and her team for any pregnant mother.
About Dr. Kerri Hild, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235359209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hild accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hild works at
Dr. Hild has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Adenomyosis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hild speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.