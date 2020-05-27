Dr. Kerri Hensarling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensarling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Hensarling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerri Hensarling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Hensarling works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Obstetrics & Gynecology121 N 20th St Ste 2, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 745-6447
-
2
Lee Obstetrics & Gynecology986 DREW LN, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 821-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hensarling?
Best obgyn in Auburn! She’s amazing and straight to the point about everything which is what I really like.
About Dr. Kerri Hensarling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447440748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensarling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hensarling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensarling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensarling works at
Dr. Hensarling has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervicitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensarling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensarling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensarling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensarling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensarling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.