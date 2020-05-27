Overview

Dr. Kerri Hensarling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Hensarling works at Lee Obstetrics & Gynecology in Opelika, AL with other offices in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervicitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.