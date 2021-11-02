See All Psychiatrists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Kerri Halfant, MD

Psychiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerri Halfant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Halfant works at Blue Bonnet Trails in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blue Bonnet Trails
    Blue Bonnet Trails
1009 N Georgetown St Ste J, Round Rock, TX 78664
(512) 244-8489

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Dr. Halfant is the best. I am a " frequent flyer " when it comes to bipolar illness. She prescribes the proper meds to make me feel better and her counseling is second to none.
    B J HUGHES — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Kerri Halfant, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043248099
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • Rice U
