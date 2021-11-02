Dr. Kerri Halfant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Halfant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerri Halfant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Dr. Halfant works at
Locations
Blue Bonnet Trails1009 N Georgetown St Ste J, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 244-8489
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halfant is the best. I am a " frequent flyer " when it comes to bipolar illness. She prescribes the proper meds to make me feel better and her counseling is second to none.
About Dr. Kerri Halfant, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043248099
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Rice U
Frequently Asked Questions
