Overview

Dr. Kerri Fellows, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Fellows works at Olathe Health in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.